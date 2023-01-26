Five people have been arrested in a coordinated investigation across Norway and Lithuania in connection with migrant labor used in the seafood processing industry.

The suspects were charged with a tax fraud scheme linked to the supply of workers to operations in Norway, according to a release issued by police in Norway's Nordland district Thursday.

The arrests came following an extensive investigation into the seafood industry in Norway, which found widespread use of so-called "social dumping" and violations of working time regulations, among other issues.