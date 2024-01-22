A mid-morning fire at Bornstein Seafoods' crab-landing facilities in Ilwaco, Washington, has spread across multiple areas, devastating major portions of the dock, several buildings and crab harvesting pots.

The blaze broke out mid-morning, according to the Chinook Observer.

Colin Bornstein, CEO of Bornstein Seafoods, told IntraFish no employees were hurt in the blaze, but added that the company was "saddened at the loss of buildings, dock and crab gear a week before the Dungeness season is slated to start."