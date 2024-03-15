French seafood processor Ocean Delices said it is the victim of a false alarm over a recent spate of salmon product recalls linked to a suspected salmonella outbreak.

After recalling products sold by French retailers Cora, Carrefour, Monoprix and Comptoir des Boulonnais and wholesalers Reynaud and Norocean, Ocean Delices was contacted by authorities canceling the salmonella alert.

An update sent in an email to IntraFish on Friday was issued by France's Direction Departementale de la Protection des Populations, whose role it is to protect the health and food safety of the public.