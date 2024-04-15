An objection to a proposed amendment to smoked salmon processing rules in the EU has been rejected by the European Parliament.

Members voted April 11 for the European Commission to move ahead with the change, which concerns a process called "stiffening" – a production step applied by processors that allows for easier slicing, thereby reducing food waste and serving as a safeguard against harmful bacteria, including listeria monocytogenes.

After arriving at processing plants, fresh salmon is filleted, skinned and then smoked.