Danish processing giant Espersen is making key management changes at its recently acquired Grimsby site, with Glen Mathews stepping down as managing director.

Espersen acquired the struggling operation from Icelandic Seafood International (ISI) five months ago, and is now "initiating a leadership transition to steer the Grimsby plant towards greater profitability and operational efficiency."

Taking the helm on March 4 to replace Mathews is Stig Nielsen, the current site manager of Espersen's Hasle facility.