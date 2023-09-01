After several years on the lookout, Danish processing giant Espersen finally secured a foothold in its biggest market this week by acquiring the struggling UK operations of Iceland Seafood International (ISI).
Espersen CEO ‘confident’ of turning around fortunes of Iceland Seafood UK operations following acquisition
The Danish giant is looking to break into the UK chilled retail and foodservice markets with the acquisition and will use its economy of scale to bolster the business, CEO tells IntraFish.
1 September 2023 3:34 GMT Updated 1 September 2023 10:18 GMT
