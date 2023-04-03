New Bedford-based seafood processor Eastern Fisheries is changing its employment practices and altering its relationships with temporary staffing agencies following a recent finding by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The announcement follows local media reports over the weekend surrounding the mass termination of around 200 workers at the processor.

While Eastern Fisheries has historically used staffing agencies to fill numerous jobs in its processing operations -- a practice that is widespread and commonplace in regional seafood processing operations -- it will now offer many employees previously furnished by staffing agencies the opportunity to become regular employees.