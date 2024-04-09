Two major Dutch seafood players, the Zalmhuys Group and Anova Seafood, are joining forces through a strategic acquisition, the companies announced Tuesday.

Zalmhuys Group will acquire a minority stake in the processing and sales activities -- fresh/refreshed and frozen -- of Anova Seafood, "marking a new phase of collaboration and growth".

Urk-based Zalmhuys Group is a market leader in fresh, frozen, and smoked salmon, and Anova Seafood is a prominent player in the international distribution and processing of fresh and chilled seafood, mainly targeted at the European market.