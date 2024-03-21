Dutch seafood processor Visscher Seafood Group is appointing two industry veterans to its advisory board as it continues to expand its global reach.

Arjan Both, former senior vice president of global food sourcing at Walmart, and Patrice Flanagan, former vice president at US seafood distributor Slade Gorton, will both join the group's board.

Both has an extensive background in the retail and consumer goods sectors, having held positions at companies such as Ahold, Unilever, and Walmart.

"His insights into global food sourcing strategies will significantly benefit Visscher Seafood Group as it continues to expand its reach and product offerings for the global retail market," said the company.