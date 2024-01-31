The UK seafood industry is not expecting Wednesday's long delayed introduction of Brexit-related border checks on documentation accompanying products entering the United Kingdom to have much impact on businesses, at least in the very short term.

However, there is much more uncertainty surrounding what happens when physical border checks take effect on April 30.

As the UK standardizes checks on goods entering the country from the European Union and the separate European Economic Area (EEA), whitefish and farmed salmon from non-EU members Norway and Iceland will also be subject to the new rules and documentation requirements.