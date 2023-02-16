Manuel Fernandez de Sousa, the notorious former president and CEO of Spain's largest fishing company Pescanova, has been sentenced to six years in jail following a review of the case by the country's Supreme Court, according to El Periodico.

Fernandez de Sousa was originally sentenced to eight years in prison by the country's High Court, La Audiencia Nacional in October 2020.

The sentence comes nearly 10 years after the collapse of Pescanova, which became the largest non-real estate business bankruptcy in the history of Spain, concealing a hidden debt amounting to €3.6 billion ($3.8 billion).

At the time, 11 other defendants from the company's leadership received penalties, ranging from six months to three-and-a-half years in prison.

In addition to individuals, the National Court also originally fined, among others, the entities Pescanova SA and external auditor BDO.

They were also ordered to pay different amounts for civil liabilities that, in some cases, reached more than €51 million ($54.5 million) for the amounts some of the investors ended up losing.

Article continues below the advert

But under the latest ruling the Supreme Court has now absolved the auditing firm of responsibility, according to the El Periodico report.

It was the first time that an auditor had been sentenced in Spain.

Fernandez de Sousa headed the company for 32 years, and admitted to "errors and successes" during his management but denied committing any crimes.

He was accused of eight crimes in total, mostly concerned with corporate and financial fraud, and faced up to 28 years in prison and a fine of more than €22 million ($23.5 million).

Earlier Fernandez de Sousa blamed the company's collapse on the fishing giant's external auditors, BDO, whom he claimed knew about the irregular accounting practices and did nothing to warn or stop them.

He also partially accused the companies Damm and Luxempart for their part in profiting from Pescanova's credit needs during the crisis.

The entire saga is long and complex, but you can refresh your memory with our timeline of Pescanova's collapse, which started to unravel in the early months of 2013.

Following the fallout, Nueva Pescanova emerged from the ashes to restructure and rebrand what was left of the company.