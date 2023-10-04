With new revenues expected from retail wins of close to £50 million (€57.6 million/$60.4 million), UK-based seafood processor New England Seafood International (NESI) is confident future prospects for the company are strong, despite sinking into the red in a “challenging” 2022.

The group, which is now owned by Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska, posted an operating loss of £411,000 (€473,756/$496,100) last year, down from a profit of £3.2 million (€3.7 million/$3.9 million) in 2021.

Turnover remained relativity stable at £152.4