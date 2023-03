Shares in Canada-based frozen seafood giant High Liner Foods have fluctuated increasingly in sawtooth fashion since the start of the year, despite the company reporting a fourth consecutive year of growth in 2022.

High Liner's share price began the year at CAD13.77 (€9.40/$10.08), rising and falling several times on way to reaching a year to date peak of CAD 15.33 (€10.46/$11.22) on March 6.

By the end of Monday trading in Toronto, the share had fallen back to CAD 13.90