Harvesters in Alaska have a new partner to process crab that was originally slated for Peter Pan Seafood's King Cove plant, which the company temporarily closed this winter, citing dismal market conditions.

Washington state-based Keyport, a processor and supplier of crab and frozen seafood, said it has worked out a deal with Peter Pan to take over the crab quota left stranded after Peter Pan Seafood announced in January it would close its facility until the summer salmon season.

The specific terms of the deal are confidential, but it was "penned to help the fisherman and in a spirit of future cooperation with Peter Pan Seafood," the company told IntraFish.