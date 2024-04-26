A Washington state court on Friday signed off on a request by Wells Fargo bank to allow the Los Angeles-based Stapleton Group to serve as the receiver to manage the financial affairs of Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood.

Wells Fargo, the company's primary lender, earlier this week asked the court to place Peter Pan and several of its affiliated companies in receivership. The bank said it is owed over $60 million (€56.1 million). The company is also facing liens from fishermen and others who say they have not been paid.