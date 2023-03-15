(Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly identified Icelandic salmon farmer Ice Fish and Norwegian processor Atlantic Seafood as being affected by the bankruptcy. They were not.)

UK seafood processor and wholesaler Cook and Lucas owes more than £2.2 million ($2.7 million/€2.5 million) to creditors, according to documents filed by administrators March. 10 and seen by IntraFish.

"We do not anticipate there will be sufficient funds to make a distribution to unsecured creditors," wrote the administrators.

Seafood creditors include Norwegian fish exporter Ice Fish, which is owed £827,500 ($997,000/€945,000) and Atlantic Seafood, which is owed £334,566 ($403,000/€382,000).