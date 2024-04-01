True North Seafood, a subsidiary of Canadian seafood giant Cooke, is closing its New Bedford, Massachusetts, scallop processing factory as part of a consolidation of Cooke's US seafood production.

The company will close the facility over the next 60 days and move operations to its sister plant at Wanchese Fish Company in Suffolk, Virginia, Cooke Vice President of Public Relations Joel Richardson told IntraFish.

“It is not expected that this will change the landings of any fishing vessels that utilize the Port of New Bedford,” he wrote.