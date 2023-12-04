The Cooke-owned True North salmon processing plant in New Brunswick, Canada, plans to double its salmon processing capacity from the current 13,608 metric tons to more than 27,000 metric tons with the help of new funding from the Atlantic Fisheries Fund and the Canadian government.

"Our True North salmon processing plant located on Fundy Bay Drive in the St. George municipal industrial park in New Brunswick is the most significant Canadian plant expansion of our family company's 38-year history," Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations for Canada-based Cooke, told IntraFish.