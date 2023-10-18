Global certification group the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has been thrust into the spotlight regarding its connection to the use of forced labor in China to produce an array of seafood products sold through major US and European supermarkets.

A report by the nonprofit Ocean Outlaw Project alleging 10 factories in China have employed Uyghur workers as forced labor to process seafood imported into Europe and the United States emphasized all of those seafood processing plants have been certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).