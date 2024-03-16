Premium Brands, co-owner of Canadian seafood supplier Clearwater Seafoods, said it is more optimistic for the division's prospects in 2024 after a difficult year for many companies operating in the seafood business.

Premium Brands CFO William Dion Kalutycz told analysts during the company's fourth quarter results call on Friday that there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes, including value-added and product initiatives, which point to a brighter year for Clearwater despite headwinds in the Canadian consumer market.