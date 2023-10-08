Chinese economic development officials are planning to open a new seafood processing center for the production of semi-finished products made from imported Russian seafood.

The new facility, which is scheduled to open next summer, will be based in the Chinese city of Hunchun on the border with Russia.

Land-locked Hunchun is in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture located in the eastern region of Jilin province at the junction of China, Russia and North Korea and is surrounded by several Russian ports.