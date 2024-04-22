Chilean salmon farmer Friosur has signed a seven-figure deal with processing equipment manufacturer Skaginn 3X for a new freezing and glazing system.

The sales marks Skaginn 3X’s entry into the Chilean seafood processing market, the Icelandic company said.

The centerpiece of the sale is a milti-lane IQF freezer, which can freeze 2,500 kilograms of fillets per hour.

The system rapidly brings the product temperature below 21 degrees Celsius and allows for precise glazing, protecting the seafood while maintaining its natural flavor.

The system also accommodates multiple product types simultaneously, each with its own specific freezing time and speed settings, the company said.

“Our focus now shifts to building, installing, and commissioning the system according to Friosur’s requirements," said Sigurdur Skulason, regional sales manager for Skaginn 3X.

In February of 2022, German processing equipment giant Baader acquired 100 percent of Skaginn 3X, after taking a majority stake in the firm at the end of 2020.