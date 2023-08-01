Brazilian tilapia processor and chicken producer C.Vale said fish production and processing is unaffected following an explosion at a grain facility near the town of Palotina last week.
The explosion left nine people dead and 11 hospitalized.
A ninth body was recovered on Monday.
