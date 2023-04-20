An investigation into bullying claims at Labeyrie-owned shrimp and seafood supplier Lyons Seafoods has found that a number of employees at the factory in Warminster, UK, have either witnessed or have been bullied in the workplace and do not feel safe at work.

In March, the GMB union, which represents around 200 Lyons workers, received an anonymous email from a former Lyons employee alleging "bullying" and "psychological abuse" at the factory, and set about investigating the claims.

The investigation by the union has since been concluded, with more than two-thirds of the staff members surveyed claiming they had either been bullied themselves or witnessed others being bullied.