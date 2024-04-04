Bristol Bay, Alaska, salmon processor Ekuk Fisheries will operate this year under a new name and will be offering fishermen a base price of $0.70 (€0.64) per pound for their sockeye salmon.

Jerry Ball, owner of Alaska's Best Seafood and Ekuk Fisheries, alerted fishermen recently that the facility will be operating this season, despite the departure of the plant's longtime operator Joe Kelso.

Ball said Kelso left for personal reasons.

Ball told IntraFish on Thursday he retained key employees responsible for running the plant during the Bristol Bay salmon season, allowing it to continue operating for the upcoming season that starts in June.