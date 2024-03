Brazilian seafood processors Frescatto and Prime Seafood said Friday they are merging their operations.

The new entity, based in Rio de Janeiro, will operate under the Frescatto name following the merger.

The companies, with combined sales of BRL 1.6 billion (€295 million/$320 million), expect to surpass the BRL 2 billion (€368 million /$401 million) mark in 2024 by expanding Frescatto's product range and presence in international markets.