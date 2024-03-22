US processing giant Bornstein Seafoods on Friday announced it will close down processing operations at facilities in Newport, Oregon, and Bellingham, Washington, and shift production to existing plants in Astoria, Oregon.

The shift is aimed at improving operations and taking advantage of excess capacity at the Astoria facilities, CEO Colin Bornstein told IntraFish.

Though the company's Newport, Oregon, processing operation will close, Bornstein may do some unloading of product at the site, he said.