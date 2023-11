Nomad Foods, the parent group of Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus, posted an 8.8 percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter, falling to €140 million ($150 million).

This came despite the company's revenue edging up 0.5 percent to €764 million ($817 million) from a year earlier.

During the quarter, Nomad spent heavily on an advertising and promotional campaign (A&P) and bought back $65.8