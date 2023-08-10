UK-based Nomad Foods, the parent company of the Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus frozen food brands in Europe, said it is putting all available firepower into a promotional campaign in the company's key UK and Italian markets in the second half of the year.
Bird's Eye, Iglo deploying 'surgical' promotional campaign as private label battle intensifies
Nomad Foods, parent company of Bird's Eye and Iglo, said it plans to take action to keep narrowing the price gap between branded products and those of lower-cost private label competitors.
10 August 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 10 August 2023 4:00 GMT
