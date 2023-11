Iceland Seafood International (ISI) continued its run of poor results in the third quarter, despite offloading its troublesome UK operations, as its net loss widened to €5.5 million ($6 million) and sales shrank 12 percent to €95.8 million ($104.1 million).

For the first nine months of the year the group posted relatively flat sales of €318.1 million ($345.8 million), but the net loss rocketed to €20.7 million ($22.5 million), mainly due to the sale of Iceland Seafood UK, which contributed €18.8