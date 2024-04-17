A Washington state fishing company is the latest to file a lien against Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood, claiming it is owed over $140,000 (€131,000).

Snohomish, Wash.-based Winterhawk LLC filed a lien April 15 in Alaska's Aleutian Islands District, alleging Peter Pan owes payment for unspecified labor and/or material.

Rodger May, co-owner of Peter Pan Seafood, did not respond to IntraFish for comment.

The lien request came just 10 days after the owner of the fishing vessel Marahute filed a lawsuit against Peter Pan seeking $499,000 (€470,000) for crab, Alaska pollock, cod and other seafood it delivered to the company.