Alaska seafood processor OBI Seafoods said Wednesday it will close its Larsen Bay plant, located on Kodiak Island, for the 2024 salmon season.

Salmon caught on Kodiak Island by the OBI Seafoods’ fleet will be processed at its facility in Kodiak town.

OBI’s Seward and Cordova, Alaska, facilities will be able to support Kodiak during the peak of the salmon season in August, the company said.