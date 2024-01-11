In the wake of Trident Seafoods' surprise announcement in late December that it is selling a third of its Alaska processing plants, officials in the towns where the affected plants are located are understandably concerned.

Seafood processors such as Trident Seafoods are key employers in Alaska fishing towns, and the tax revenue they supply these towns funds a variety of critical services.

The company is selling its plants in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass.

But while it searches for potential buyers, it plans on operating a significantly scaled-back winter season at its Kodiak facility.