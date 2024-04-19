The financial chaos in Alaska's salmon processing sector continues, with yet another processor announcing it is unable to purchase salmon for the 2024 season.

Whittier Seafood, which processes salmon at its facility in the remote town of Whittier, Alaska, on Prince William Sound, told its fishing fleet Friday it is unable to buy fish for the remainder of the year, according to a letter obtained by IntraFish.

Whitter was "impacted by a confluence of market and other forces that caused the temporary suspension of its operation capital," according to the letter signed by Whittier Seafood General Manager Roger Stiles and fleet manager Deana Irish.