Proposed changes to the Autonomous Tariff Quota (ATQ) system -- which suggest excluding Russian fish -- would “severely restrict” the EU processing sector’s potential for growth and threaten its viability, according to the European Fish Processors and Traders Association's (AIPCE-CEP).

Last month, the European Council proposed to exclude Russian and Belarusian fishery products from the next version of its ATQs scheme, which takes effect in January.

The ATQ regime for fishery and aquaculture products is designed to enable the EU fish processing industry to import non-EU raw materials for further processing at reduced tariff rates or duty-free.