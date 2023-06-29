Trade instruments such as autonomous tariff quotas (ATQs) and free trade agreements (FTAs) are of crucial importance to the European processing sector, which relies on imports from third countries for almost 66 percent of its seafood supply, according to the European Fish Processors and Traders Association (AIPCE).

ATQs and FTAs, which allow for free and open sourcing of raw materials on preferential terms and eliminate barriers to the EU market, are not only beneficial to the processing sector, but "needed for the EU industry to stay competitive and attractive as a trading partner in the global seafood supply chain," said Poul Melgaard Jensen, chairman of AIPCE-CEP and director of the Danish Seafood Association.