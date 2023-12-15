On Friday, US broadline distribution giant Sysco confirmed it is terminating its contract and relationship with China-based processing plant Shandong Haidu and is now conducting further investigations of its supply chain, following a meeting with California Democratic lawmaker Jared Huffman's office.

In a Dec. 14 letter, Huffman lauded the move by Sysco to cut ties with the supplier, citing the processor's connections to a major investigation by the nonprofit Ocean Outlaw Project that found widespread use of forced labor at Chinese processing plants whose products are sold in the US market at leading retailers such as Costco, Albertsons and others.