The imposition of a 35 percent tariff on Russian whitefish following the widely condemned invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin's forces a year ago created consequences for the UK seafood industry that are continuing to reverberate.

Andrew Kuyk, director general of the UK Seafood Industry Alliance, which represents the UK's largest processors, said the biggest challenge has been the "distortion" caused by the UK's tariff and the fact that the European Union has not implemented any similar sanctions.

"There is still potentially several months of pipeline supplies, so the full effects of that have not completely unwound yet," Kuyk told IntraFish.