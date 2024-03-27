The sales process for Trident Seafoods' processing facility in False Pass, Alaska, could be nearing a conclusion, with one surprising potential buyer emerging.

Four sources with knowledge of the sales negotiations told IntraFish that Alaska-based private equity and wealth management group McKinley -- one of the owners of troubled seafood processing group Peter Pan Seafood Company -- is in the running to buy the assets of Trident Seafoods' False Pass plant.

Alexis Telfer, vice president of global communications at Trident Seafoods, declined to comment on the sales process to IntraFish.