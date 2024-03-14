An expected further drop for cod quotas in the fishing industry and a long-awaited rule change could provide excellent opportunities for a handful of cod farmers that have built promising operations in Norway.

Seafood data and analysis firm Kontali says there will be 1 percent more whitefish on the market in 2024, and that extra volume will come from aquaculture.

"With the fall in catches, there should be a window for the breeders to increase production and create profit," said Kontali analyst Jan Erik Oksenvaag at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum earlier this month.