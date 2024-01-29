It makes for a nice contrast: From the Bellingham, Washington, shipyard where Northline Seafood’s floating processing vessel, Hannah, is being built, you can throw a stone and hit the remnants of what was once the largest wild salmon processing plant in the world.

That plant – Pacific American Fisheries – was not unlike how processing salmon in Alaska would look for more or less the next century.

While that model held up more or less until the mid-1990s, a growing plague of problems have converged to the point that last season, Bristol Bay fishermen were