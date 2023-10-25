Lativa-based startup Port Lite is looking to challenge the existing surimi sector in Europe and carve out market share for itself by being as “lean and mean as possible,” executives at the company told IntraFish.

The company, which will also produce salmon products, was formed in 2021 when founder and CEO Sigitas Ambrazevicius, bought a bankrupt surimi company in the port of Liepaja in Latvia.

Ambrazevicius, who has been in the seafood industry for more than 27 years, started by renovating the acquired company’s existing processing facility, which restarted producing surimi for local markets such as the Baltic States, Ukraine, and Poland in 2022.