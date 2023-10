Norwegian salmon prices have fallen for the second consecutive week with some suppliers describing the past seven days as "a disaster" after they bought fish at high prices last week only to struggle to find buyers this week.

Prices for the main sizes of fish are expected to settle around NOK72 (€6.08/$6.43).

"It is one of the most demanding weeks we have had. Everyone ended up getting rid of the fish we brought in last Friday, at far too high prices," an exporter told IntraFish.