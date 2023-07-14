Norwegian salmon prices have softened amid slower summer demand, and market sources are predicting further falls in the weeks ahead.
While more fish is currently harvested, reduced demand for salmon is being exacerbated by a heatwave across Europe.
Norwegian salmon prices are affected by a stronger local currency, extreme heat in southern Europe and generally lower demand.
Norwegian salmon prices have softened amid slower summer demand, and market sources are predicting further falls in the weeks ahead.
While more fish is currently harvested, reduced demand for salmon is being exacerbated by a heatwave across Europe.