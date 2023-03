Norwegian salmon prices were expected to fall back slightly by the end of Friday trading from the year-to-date highs reached last week as sellers meet resistance from buyers reluctant to pay out at similar levels.

The pain threshold for what customers are willing to pay for the salmon may have been reached, industry executives told IntraFish.



Last week, salmon prices surged for the second consecutive week as exporters and producers reported prices starting at NOK 115 (€10.37/$11.01)