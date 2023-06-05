Sockeye salmon fishermen in Bristol Bay, Alaska, are facing the likelihood of a significant cut in the base price they will be paid for their fish this season.

Last year, fishermen in the bay harvested a record 60 million sockeye and netted a base ex-vessel price of $1.15 (€1.09). Fishermen were able to up that base by as much as 30 cents depending on icing and other incentives offered by processors, according to a recent Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA) survey of processors.