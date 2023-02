Norwegian salmon prices are headed upward amid strong demand and stormy weather conditions that is slowing harvesting.

On Friday, Market sources put prices for the main industrial sizes of between 3 to 6 kilograms in a range from NOK 92-100 (€8.47-€9.21/$9.06-$9.85) compared with NOK 84-91 (€7.73-€8.38/$8.27-$8.96) last week.

One exporter reported prices of between NOK 95-99 (€8.74-€9.12/$9.36-$9.75) for fish between 3-6 kilograms.