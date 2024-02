Powerful storms earlier in the week along Norway's coast that hindered the distribution of salmon appear to have thwarted or at least postponed expected price falls, market sources said.

"Prices were about to fall on Monday, then the storm came and saved us," said one exporter.

Storms hit parts of northern, central and western Norway this week, leaving roads and other transportation routes closed for extended periods of time, leading to less fish in the market.

"But it is an unclear picture.