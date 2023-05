Prices for fresh Norwegian salmon prices for delivery next week are difficult to pinpoint after a week of fluctuations, market sources report.

While there is consensus in the market that prices were moving higher on Friday, exact numbers were hard to determine.

"It is so difficult to say the prices during the day because it changes so quickly. You are never completely in control," an exporter said, noting NOK 5–10 (€0.42-€0.84/$0.45-$0.90)