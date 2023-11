Norwegian salmon prices are returning to similar levels as last week despite an upswing in prices earlier this week.

Prices have been slumping in recent weeks.

"The week has been a bit strange, with Monday and Tuesday being very positive," said one exporter. Then we guessed that it would perhaps go up NOK 5-6 (€0.42-€.50/$0.45-$0.54) from last week."

However, instead prices went down again during the week, after things started to get very quiet in the market on Wednesday, he said.